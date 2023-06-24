Crunch time

Mere plans alone cannot and will not revive an ailing economy. There needs to be meaningful action as well. This involves reforming the bureaucracy and giving investors the right incentives, directing capital towards industry and away from unproductive real estate.

Unless major structural changes are enforced immediately, exports will not rise, imports will not decline and our budget will never balance. Furthermore, the economy cannot survive if the wheels of industry are always grinding to a halt due to outbreaks of political turmoil.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore