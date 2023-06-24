Everybody should pray for early agreement with IMF: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the round table discussion "Innovating with instruments and financing to address new vulnerabilities" at Summit for New Global Financing Pact being held in Paris. APP FILE

LONDON/PARIS: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan was hopeful of its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it had met all conditions of the financial institution.

Talking to the media here, he said the IMF board should approve the programme for Pakistan. The prime minister said he was in touch with the IMF team and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and everybody should pray for an early agreement with the IMF. He told journalists he had a meeting with the IMF managing director in Paris in a friendly atmosphere.



Earlier in Paris, on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, Prime Minister Shehbaz met Chinese Premier Li Qiang here and the two sides agreed to celebrate the completion of 10 years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) this year to showcase its success. It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Premier Li assumed office in March this year. During the meeting, the two leaders held an in-depth discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relationships, including CPEC as well as economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and Premier Li Qiang agreed to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. Shehbaz invited Premier Li to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience which the latter accepted.

Meanwhile, in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Pakistan and Germany agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including trade, investment and energy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He thanked the EU Commission president for her participation in the Resilient Pakistan Conference held in Geneva on January 9 this year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr Muhammad Al Jasser in Paris and thanked Dr Al Jasser for IsDB’s announcement to provide $4.2 billion in support of Pakistan’s post floods recovery.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during the summit for a New Global Financing Pact, made a passionate case for a new system that corresponds better to the interests and needs of the Global South.

Shehbaz also attended a dinner hosted by President Macron for the participating heads of state and government.

During the Summit, the prime minister also interacted with a large number of world leaders including the French president, Saudi crown prince, presidents of Brazil, Kenya, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Niger, and Cuba, Prime Ministers of Barbados, Ethiopia and the UN secretary-general among others.