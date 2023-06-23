Man allegedly kills wife and son

PESHAWAR: A man allegedly killed his wife and a six-month-old son after a clash with his spouse in Nauthia locality on Thursday.
A police official said one Mujibur Rehman, an Afghan national, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed to death his wife following a clash with her. The accused later allegedly killed his infant son, Muhammad, as well.
The accused was arrested. The suspect told police that he killed his son as he was worried as to who would take care of him.
MASHKI CHAH, Balochistan: Reko Diq Mining Company Thursday hosted a primary school inauguration ceremony at the...
ISLAMABAD: Funeral prayers of soldiers who were martyred in IED explosion in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan...
LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has rejected the request to provide ‘B’ class prison facilities to Khadija...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: The local police arrested a woman along with paramour on the charges of killing her spouse, police said on...
In a bold move aimed at invigorating Pakistan’s economic landscape, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the...