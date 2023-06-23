Man allegedly kills wife and son

PESHAWAR: A man allegedly killed his wife and a six-month-old son after a clash with his spouse in Nauthia locality on Thursday.

A police official said one Mujibur Rehman, an Afghan national, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed to death his wife following a clash with her. The accused later allegedly killed his infant son, Muhammad, as well.

The accused was arrested. The suspect told police that he killed his son as he was worried as to who would take care of him.