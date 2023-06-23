IG is not going anywhere

Caretaker CM categorically dismissed the rumours regarding the transfer of IG Police Dr Usman Anwar. He emphatically stated that the speculations surrounding Usman Anwar's transfer are entirely baseless, as he has been performing his responsibilities with utmost excellence. Addressing the media at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, the chief minister affirmed that there were no plans to transfer the IG Punjab. He reassured that Usman Anwar is diligently carrying out his duties and enjoys his full support. The CM emphasised that IG Usman Anwar is firmly committed to his position and will continue to serve in his current role. When questioned about his recent interactions, Mohsin Naqvi clarified that he had not met with any individuals in the past few days. He clarified, ‘While I was present here, they were located hundreds of kilometers away.’