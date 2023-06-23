Endangered species

According to a new report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, the Hindu Kush and Himalayas mountain ranges are might lose up to 80 per cent of their glacial volume by the end of the century, increasing the risk of floods, landslides and avalanches. Furthermore, this will have an adverse impact on the availability of fresh water for billions of people.
We need strong policies to control global warming and climate change as the viability of human life on this planet is being driven to the point of no return.
Shukurullah Azeem
Awaran
