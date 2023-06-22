Chinese firm shows interest in setting up electric vehicles’ plant in Sindh

A delegation from the Chinese company China Power called on Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon at the Archives Complex in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Qasim Naveed Qamar, special assistant to the chief minister, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Cheng Qiang, the representative from China Power, Umar Adil Jaffer and others.

During the meeting, the Chinese company expressed its interest in establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing industry in Sindh. Memon warmly welcomed the company’s desire and assured it of full support in its endeavours.

He emphasized that the government remained committed to supporting investors and industrialists. He mentioned that the government was prepared to provide land to industrialists and offer subsidies as part of its efforts to facilitate their ventures.

The transport minister highlighted that the establishment of a plant in Sindh would bring significant benefits to both the country and its people. He emphasized that it would create new employment opportunities, contributing to economic growth and prosperity for the nation.