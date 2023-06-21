WHO donates medicines worth R60m to KP

PESHAWAR: Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, the representative of the World Health Organisation in Pakistan, on Tuesday visited the Director General Health Services (DGHS) and handed over medicines worth Rs60 million to the officials.

During his visit, he inaugurated the WHO camp office located within the DGHS premises, emphasising the importance of close coordination between WHO and the Department of Health, said a handout.

DG Health expressed his gratitude for the generous contribution from WHO, recognizing the critical role it will play in addressing healthcare needs in the region.

The donations from WHO include artemether, primaquine, glucagon injections (46,500 quantity), malaria kits PF/PV, and other essential medicines.

The DG expressed his gratitude for the donations, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration between WHO and the Department of Health to strengthen the healthcare system.

Dr. Shaukat Ali also appreciated the support received from WHO in times of need, particularly highlighting their prompt and continuous assistance during flood response efforts.

Dr. Palitha Mahipala also visited the Lady Reading Hospital, the largest healthcare facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where he inaugurated the Nutrition Stabilisation Centre (NSC).