Boxers start assembling in Islamabad for Asian Games training

LAHORE: National pugilists have started assembling in Islamabad to start their preparation for Asian Games in China, which is the first qualifying round for the next year’s Paris Olympics.

“Yes, a few boxers have reached and some are on the way and inshaAllah in a couple of days all the camp probables will be here which will enable us to start full-fledged training,” Pakistan coach and former Olympian Arshad Hussain told ‘The News’ from Islamabad. The camp is being held at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad which the coach said is a good place for training.

National boxers trained at the same place to prepare for the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games.

“Officially we had to begin the camp from June 15 but you know it’s not easy for pugilists from Karachi and Balochistan to reach in time,” said Arshad, who is accompanied by Tariq Siddiqui, a former WAPDA coach who also has served as coach of the three-time world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem.

As many as 18 men and six women boxers have been invited for the camp which is being backed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

“We are imparting training to those who are here and are waiting for others to join us. We are working on their conditioning and after Eid we will start working also on skills,” Arshad said.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the first time that Asian Games will serve as qualifiers as changes have been made to the boxing qualification system for the Paris Olympics.

Two top boxers in each weight category will qualify for the Paris Games from Asian Games.

After the continental qualification stage there will be two more qualifiers next year by the name of the World Qualifying Rounds. In the first leg, top four in each weight will advance to the Paris Olympics. In the second leg, top three or four will earn seats in the Olympics.

Asian Games, slated to be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, are very important and Pakistan will try to return to the Olympic fold.

Pakistan last featured in Olympic boxing in the 2004 Athens Games.

Arshad is confident that Pakistan will achieve a breakthrough this time. “We have a handful of good fighters and hopefully we will be able to qualify for the Paris Olympics,” Arshad said.

Three back-to-back national level events have played a key role in keeping the pugilists fit but Arshad said fitness is a tricky area and they will need to work on the fighters’ fitness. “Yes, they have passed through a rigorous schedule but fitness issues are always there. I am quite optimistic that we will be able to bring the fighters in top shape within the next three months,” he said.

Arshad said that it would be of high value if national fighters got a foreign tour for around a month. “Foreign training is extremely important as it will provide an opportunity to our fighters to train with the best lot and it is the only way to learn and hone skills,” said Arshad, an IBA 3-star coach who has been associated with Pakistan’s coaching for a long time.

Asian bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed, Mohibullah, who recently got exposure in the World Championship, Sanaullah, Ibrahim and Bilawal are the boxers who have the capability to pull off surprise in the Asian Games.

Pakistan last won a medal in the 2014 Incheon Games when Mohammad Waseem, now a professional fighter, snared bronze.