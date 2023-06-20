Make it safer

After widening of Karakoram Highway and Shahrah-e-Baltistan the number of accidents are increasing. There is no highway police and other arrangements for the safety of commuters. The turns are still dangerous and vulnerable and the roads are also poorly lit. The realignment of the road was well done but there still many sharp turns that need to be fixed.

I request the Gilgit-Baltistan administration to take notice of these issues and ensure that the traffic police are placed along the highway, lights are installed throughout the road and the turns are made less sharp. This will make the road safer for all and reduce the number of accidents.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu