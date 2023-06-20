Moon sighted, Eidul Azha on 29th

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan announced on Monday that the Zil Haj moon has been sighted in Pakistan, adding that Zil Haj 01, 1444 AH, will fall on June 20 (Tuesday), thus Eidul Azha in Pakistan will be observed on June 29 (Thursday).
Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held at the Met Complex here after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent.
Later, talking to media, Maulana Azad said that reliable testimonies of the moon sighting were received, therefore, Zil Haj 01, 1444 AH, will fall on June 20.
