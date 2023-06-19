One has to admit that the accusations Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has recently made against the IMF ring true. The international lender appears to be wasting no opportunity to engage in geopolitical blackmail against us.

Despite the completion of the ninth review, the staff-level agreement has still not been signed. The IMF should not delay any longer and give us the loan instalment we need before the end of the current month.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi