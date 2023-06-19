To-do list

As Murtaza Wahab is now mayor of Karachi, there are certain points he must keep in view. He should be proactive in his efforts to avert the devastating consequences of the upcoming monsoon and subsequent floods. We are all well aware of how heavy rains impact Karachi. Only being prepared beforehand can prevent the catastrophic levels of damage and loss of life we usually see.
The other important issue the new mayor needs to address is the cleanliness of the city. It is an inescapable reality that Karachi is one of the most polluted and unsanitary cities in the world. Therefore, he must mobilize the municipal administration to work relentlessly in making and then keeping the city clean. Furthermore, water management must also be at the top of the agenda. The by people of Karachi have been suffering from an acute shortage of clean water and Wahab must ensure that all the citizens have access to drinkable water.
Aamir Ali
Shikarpur
