Exhibition traces confluence of civilisations between Indonesia and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A colorful opening ceremony of a photo exhibition titled “A Night at Lahore Museum: Tracing the Confluence of Civilizations Between Indonesia and Pakistan” jointly organized by the Indonesian Embassy and Lahore Museum enthralled the audience with its spectacular display of ancient cultural connectivity through meticulously selected photographs. The weeklong exhibition provides a fresh perspective on the cross-regional interaction between the two biggest Muslim populated countries from past to present.

Addressing a large gathering of prominent guests from different walks of life, Ambassador of Indonesia Mr. Adam Tugio said that distinct cultural-historic heritage is a revered treasure for the two brotherly nations that has continuously been preserved during the course of history. He especially pointed out that Indonesia and Pakistan have one of the oldest civilizations in the world with a marked history of religious-cultural communication and the exhibition aimed to highlight the cross-regional cultural influences through selected photographs and videos of artefacts, sculptures and inscriptions from both sides.

“From cuisine to old healing practices, from religious traditions to cultural norms and from ancient history to modern civilization, there is a long list of striking similarities between the two brotherly nations”, he remarked.

Elaborating the existence of early historic inter-regional connectivity, the envoy pointed out that the ancient Gandhara region mainly comprising North West region of present day Pakistan, was a melting pot of different civilizations. “The spread of Buddhist and Islamic civilization to the Indonesian archipelago is also attributed to influence of Gandhara civilization”, added the envoy. Ambassador Tugio especially thanked the Lahore Museum for providing generous support and to all guests for their participation and warmly invited Pakistani friends to the exhibition to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the two Muslim brotherly countries.

Speaking as the chief guest Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, Minister of Health Punjab, appreciated the embassy’s initiative of organizing the exhibition to promote the shared cultural heritage. He emphasized the need to strengthen academic linkages and people to people contacts to materialize benefits from existing strong bonds of friendship between the two countries. Lahore Museum Director Mohammad Usman commended the idea of the Indonesian envoy to organize the exhibition and said that both nations have strong historical connections with striking similarities in culture and traditions.

He highlighted the historical significance and pivotal role of Lahore Museum in promoting cultural activities and expressed commitment to support such kind of purposeful events.

The exhibition is open to the public until June 14 at the Lahore Museum. Through interactive display, the exhibition will allow visitors to trace the confluence of civilisation between Indonesia and Pakistan in a variety ways. The exhibition also features spices and some popular products from Indonesia.