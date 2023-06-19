Saudi Arabia to observe Eidul Azha on 28th

A man looks through a telescope to sight crescent. — Saudi Press Agency/File

RIYADH: The moon for Zil Haj was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and the first day of the month will fall on June 19 (Monday).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.

The UAE will also make an announcement about the crescent sighting today. Typically, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries mark Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha on the same days.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan the Met Office said that the birth of moon is expected on June 18 at 9:37 pm, which could be sighted on June 19.

Consequently, the first Zil Haj is likely to be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eidul Azha on June 29 (Thursday).

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the Zil Haj moon will be held at Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi on Monday (tomorrow).

In this regard, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Moreover, the meetings of zonal/ district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at their respective headquarters at the same date and time.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

Sources said that the month of Zil Haj will also begin in the UK from today. Those in the US following agreed upon Muslim calendar said that they would observe Eid on June 28. On the other hand, those who follow testimonies of moon sighting to determine the beginning of month will base their decisions after consultations. It should be noted that majority of Muslims in the US and Canada follow already decided upon calendar to observe Ramazan and the two Eids.