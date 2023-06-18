Dil Ka Rishta app goes global

Karachi: Dil Ka Rishta, the renowned Pakistani matrimonial app that has already brought countless hearts together, has now expanded its reach to the international level.

Within a week of its launch, the app has been downloaded in 66 countries, allowing Pakistanis to find their life partners from all around the world with ease and convenience, all at the click of a button. Among the top countries where this app has gained significant popularity are the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and India. Since its launch in Pakistan a few months ago, Dil Ka Rishta has achieved remarkable milestones, with a staggering 1, 295,000 rishta profiles and over 245,000 successful matches.

These numbers reflect the trust and confidence people have in this app. Dil Ka Rishta stands out for its inclusive approach, catering to diverse professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, and more. The app prioritizes compatibility, laying the groundwork for successful marriages. Dil Ka Rishta is user friendly and extremely easy to use.

The app is dedicated to fostering harmonious connections, representing prosperous married lives. With its unparalleled user trust and credibility, the app has expanded globally, providing an opportunity for love and companionship across the world.