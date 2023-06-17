Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday urged the people to get their votes registered before July 13 as the electoral rolls will be frozen after the date. “Avail this last opportunity and check your vote by sending CNIC# on 8300 and get your vote registered before 13th of July, 2023,” the election organising authority added.

Under the Elections Act 2017, no revision or correction can be made in the electoral roll during the period beginning 30 days before the day on which the term of an assembly or a local government is due to expire (hereinafter referred to as ‘the cut-off date’) till the announcement of the results of the general election to the assembly or the local government. However, this clause is not applicable in the case of an election held to fill a casual vacancy in an Assembly or a local government. The electoral rolls are important as it maintains the lists of voters. The current national and provincial assemblies are set to expire in August of this year as their five-year term will end.

As per the Constitution, the next general election is due within 60 days of the end of the current National Assembly's term on August 13. If the National Assembly is dissolved earlier, elections must be held within 90 days of its dissolution.