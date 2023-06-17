UMT’s 33rd anniversary

LAHORE: The administration of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) celebrated the varsity’s 33rd anniversary on Friday. According to a press release, Punjab Governor Muhammad Bligh Ur Rehman expressed his best wishes to the UMT family on the eve of its 33rd anniversary. He highlighted the varsity’s hallmark achievement of being ranked the number 1 private sector university in Pakistan and praised it for contributions made for the progress of the nation. He prayed that UMT continues driving Pakistan's progress and making significant contributions to humanitarian service.