Hailstorm destroys tobacco crops

MANSEHRA: The hailstorm destroyed tobacco crops in Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and its adjoining locality of the district on Thursday.
“Our tobacco crops have been destroyed by the hailstorm and the government should declare the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil a calamity-hit and announce a relief package for affected growers,” Rustom Khan, the president of Anjuman-i-Keshtkaran, told reporters after visiting the affected areas. The heavy downpour followed by the hailstorm in Baffa-Pakhal and the rest of the district left tobacco crops destroyed. He also warned the government if it didn’t support affected growers, they would never regrow tobacco crops again which might significantly reduce its revenue.
PESHAWAR: The 13th meeting of the Senate of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has approved the...
PESHAWAR: Chief Information Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission , Farah Hamid Khan, has taken...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday handed...
WANA: Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Nasir Khan held a public forum at Angoor Adda in Birmal tehsil near Pak-Afghan...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil on Thursday invited the Turkiye...
MANSEHRA: Two young sisters and their cousin drowned in a river in the Kandia area of Upper Kohistan in a bridge...