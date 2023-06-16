Hailstorm destroys tobacco crops

MANSEHRA: The hailstorm destroyed tobacco crops in Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and its adjoining locality of the district on Thursday.

“Our tobacco crops have been destroyed by the hailstorm and the government should declare the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil a calamity-hit and announce a relief package for affected growers,” Rustom Khan, the president of Anjuman-i-Keshtkaran, told reporters after visiting the affected areas. The heavy downpour followed by the hailstorm in Baffa-Pakhal and the rest of the district left tobacco crops destroyed. He also warned the government if it didn’t support affected growers, they would never regrow tobacco crops again which might significantly reduce its revenue.