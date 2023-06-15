PIC Executive Director transferred

LAHORE:Prof Dr Bilal Sheikh Mohyuddin, Professor of Cardiology (BS-20), Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, has been transferred on administrative grounds and posted as Professor of Cardiology (BS-20) at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect.

Prof Dr Ahmad Noman, Professor of Cardiology (BS-20), Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, has been assigned additional charge of the post of Executive Director, PIC, Lahore, with immediate effect, for a period of three months or until the arrival of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier. The S&GAD has issued a notification in this regard.

Dr Jodat given additional charge of PINS ED

Punjab Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has given additional charge of Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Lahore to Professor Dr Jodat Saleem, Professor of Anaesthesia PGMI/LGH.According to a notification issued here Wednesday, Dr Jodat Saleem will continue to hold additional charge till the appointment of the new Executive Director PINS.