Mitigate and adapt

The recent scientific evidence and escalating climate-related disasters underscore the severity of the situation we are facing. As a society, we must prioritize climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting natural ecosystems, promoting sustainable agriculture, increasing public awareness and fostering international collaboration, we can work towards mitigating the worst impacts of climate change and ensuring a sustainable and resilient future.

Noor Fatima

Gujrat