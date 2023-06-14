 
Wednesday June 14, 2023
IG gives away cash prizes

By Our Correspondent
June 14, 2023

IG Punjab gave away cash prizes and commendation certificates to the best performing officers posted in Police Service Centres of different districts.

Among the recipients of awards were the officers of Lahore, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Chiniot, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Rahimyar Khan and Rajanpur.