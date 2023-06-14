 
close
Wednesday June 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Police Protection Centre inaugurated

By Our Correspondent
June 14, 2023

Dr Amjad Saqib, founder and executive director of Akhuwat Foundation, inaugurated the Data Darbar Police Protection Centre.

He unveiled the inauguration plaque along with IG Punjab and other officers reviewed the facilities provided in the Police Protection Centre. Victim support officer, in-charge centre and other officials have been appointed at the Centre.