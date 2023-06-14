Chinese firm to fix PSCA cameras: IGP

LAHORE:Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held an important meeting with the officials of a private Chinese company in which the company took responsibility for fixing the non-functional cameras of the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) installed on the highways.

IG Punjab said that the equipment of private company was arriving by cargo ship on June 21. He said the Chinese company would fix PSCA’s 2,000 cameras in provincial capital by August 14. He said that 500 more cameras were also being repaired through other means.

He said that according to the company, 6,500 PSCA cameras would be fully operational by August 14.