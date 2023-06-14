Over 20 facilities available in LDA sports complexes: Commissioner

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that more than 20 facilities were available in these state of the art sports complexes for men and women. He said this while chairing an important meeting regarding LDA Sports Complexes here on Tuesday. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and Director Finance Kashif Imran gave briefings.

LDA DG was informed that Sabzazar Sports Complex has been opened for membership and Sant Nagar, Tajpura, China Scheme and Minar-e-Pakistan Sports Complexes will also be opened in the next phase. Islamia Ground Sports Complex Sant Nagar is also being opened for the citizens soon. He directed that the construction of the remaining sports complexes should be completed soon. DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Director Development Lahore Division Javed Chohan, Director Finance Kashif Imran, Director SPU Wazir Virk and the relevant officers also attended the meeting.