Windstorm, rain hit City after a hot day

LAHORE:After witnessing a hot and humid day, gusty winds with scattered rain hit the City in the evening here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The windstorm started in the evening and continued for over an hour during which it caused damage to various trees, shades and properties. Scattered rain was also witnessed at some places of the City.

Met officials predicted that mainly very hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated hailstorm) was likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, East/South Balochistan and central/lower Sindh while duststorms were likely in central districts of the country and heavy falls were also likely at isolated places in lower Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded at some cities, including Dir, Mirkhani, Kalam, Pattan, Chitral, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Hafizabad, Murree, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Gupis and Badin.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 47°C, while in Lahore, it was 41.2°C and minimum was 29.8°C.