Umar Akmal seeks comeback

LAHORE: Experienced middle-order batsman Umar Akmal has expressed his desire to represent Pakistan again.
Talking to media here Tuesday, he stated that he is actively working on his fitness and skills to earn a return to the national side. Umar said that he is training at the Qadir Academy.
When asked about the possibility of playing in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL), Umar said that it would depend on the franchises whether they pick him or not. However, he expressed optimism and stated that if given the chance, he would give his hundred percent.
Umar last played for Pakistan in 2019 in a T20I against Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium. He had been a regular part of the team from his debut in 2009 until 2016, representing Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is. Throughout his career, he accumulated 5887 runs across formats, including three centuries and 34 half-centuries.
