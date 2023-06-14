ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till 27th

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former secretary general Asad Umar till June 27 in a case of attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg, during the May 9 riots.
The court ordered Asad Umar to join the probe and also sought an investigation report from police on the next date of hearing.ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest bail petition of the former secretary general of PTI.
During the proceedings, Asad Umar also appeared before the court on the expiry of his interim bail.
The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority Tuesday directed all the healthcare establishments in the...
TOKYO: Minster of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that Providing Pakistani manpower to Japan is the...
LAHORE: ‘Hum Saya’ , a film produced by Centre for Social Justice , received the award for ‘Best Short...
ISLAMABAD: Nasir Mahmood Butt, a central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League , had an important meeting with Nawaz...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will pass the Finance Bill, 2023 on June 23.A meeting of the House Business Advisory...
Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has initiated a comprehensive two-week Induction training program for...