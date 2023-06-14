ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till 27th

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former secretary general Asad Umar till June 27 in a case of attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg, during the May 9 riots.

The court ordered Asad Umar to join the probe and also sought an investigation report from police on the next date of hearing.ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest bail petition of the former secretary general of PTI.

During the proceedings, Asad Umar also appeared before the court on the expiry of his interim bail.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower.