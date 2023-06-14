PMLN working on petition against Nawaz disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Mahmood Butt, a central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN), had an important meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London on Tuesday.

The meeting is significant in the wake of political developments taking place in the country and Nasir Butt was directed by the Quaid to reach London forthwith.

Interestingly, founder of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jehangir Khan Tarin has also arrived in London where he is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif besides his other engagements, including a medical checkup.

Nasir Butt had attained fame in Judge Arshad Malik’s video recording where he played a central role and the PTI government started persecuting him but he quietly left for London where he stayed for more than three years in exile. The cases were registered against him in his absence and he had to face a murder case. The former government got issued red warrants for his arrest and repatriation to Pakistan but failed.

Sources say legal experts of the PMLN have started working hectically on filing a petition against the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and appeals against his convictions in disputed cases. Nasir Mahmood Butt, who has won about half a dozen cases against private TV channels for airing contemptuous and baseless stories, is supposed to play an important role in the fresh litigation for revival of constitutional position of Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said that Butt is hectically engaged with the counsel of his leader and also had meetings here with some political stalwarts before leaving for the UK. He also had a meeting with Punjab Governor Engineer Balighur Rehman. Nasir Butt will return to Islamabad with fresh instructions from Nawaz Sharif early next week.