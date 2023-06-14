National Assembly to pass budget on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will pass the Finance Bill, 2023 (Federal Budget 2023-24) on June 23.

A meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday proposed consideration and passage of the Finance Bill, 2023. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar presented the federal budget for the next fiscal year with a total outlay of Rs 14.46 trillion on June 10.

The House Business Advisory Committee also proposed to conclude the ongoing budget 2023-24 on Saturday, June 24, after the completion of its business. However, if the state of business so requires, necessary adjustments would be made with the approval of the Speaker. Discussing provisional allotment of days for different stages of the discussion on the budget, the meeting agreed to continue the general discussion on the budget 2023-24 till June 17 followed by consideration of the recommendations made by the Senate of Pakistan and winding up of the general discussion on the budget 2023-24 by the Finance Minister on June 19, 2023.

Discussion on appropriations in respect of charged expenditure will be held on June 20 while Cut Motions will be taken up on June 21 and 22. The proceedings on June 24, are earmarked for consideration of supplementary demands for grants for the years 2021-2022 and 2023, among others.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Shazia Marri, MNAs Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ch. Hamid Hameed, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Chaudhry Birjees Tahir, National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain and Additional Secretary Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq.