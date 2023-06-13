Aleem made Tareen party’s president

Jahangir Khan Tareen addresses a press conference alongside Aleem Khan and other leaders in Lahore on June 8, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: Senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan was appointed president of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), here on Monday.

It was announced by party’s patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen after a party meeting. The announcement was made through Twitter account of Tareen in which he nominated Aamir Mehmood Kiyani as secretary general, while Awn Chaudhry would work as additional secretary general of the party.

Awn Chaudhry has also been given the responsibilities of spokesperson for the party as well as the patron-in-chief. More announcements about new office-bearers would also be made soon.