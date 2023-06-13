Aleem made Tareen party’s president

LAHORE: Senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan was appointed president of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), here on Monday.
It was announced by party’s patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen after a party meeting. The announcement was made through Twitter account of Tareen in which he nominated Aamir Mehmood Kiyani as secretary general, while Awn Chaudhry would work as additional secretary general of the party.
Awn Chaudhry has also been given the responsibilities of spokesperson for the party as well as the patron-in-chief. More announcements about new office-bearers would also be made soon.
ISLAMABAD: The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to hold talks with the...
ISLAMABAD: Following the initiation of commercial cargo transportation to Turkey and Azerbaijan under the Transport...
The court will also take up three constitutional petitions, challenging the vires of the Supreme Court 2023
ISLAMABAD: The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the University of Essex have agreed new...
ISLAMABAD: The government has issued a framework to formulate new policy for the expansion of IT and telecom sectors...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted a fourteen-day protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a...