42 cops promoted to rank of Inspector

LAHORE:A special ceremony was organised in the Central Police Office in honour of 42 officers who were promoted to the rank of Inspector. Twenty officers of Faisalabad region and 22 of Sheikhupura region were promoted. Inspectors’ families were specially invited in the ceremony. IG Punjab congratulated the inspectors on the departmental promotion and directed them to perform their duties diligently.

Rs11.4m issued for treatment of 22 cops

Welfare Branch issued more than Rs11.4 million for treatment of 22 police employees suffering from various dangerous diseases.

According to the details, in this regard, a meeting of Punjab Police Medical Financial Assistance was held on June 9. Rs10 lakh was given to Constable Amir Shehzad, Rs10 lakh to Driver Constable Mukhtar Ahmed, Rs10 lakh to Traffic Warden Syed Munir Afzal, Rs10 lakh to Inspector M Afzal's widow, and Rs7 lakh to ASI Mahboob Alam for his daughter's cornea transplant.

Martyrs Memorial Wall built

IG Punjab said that a special Martyrs and Ghazi Memorial Wall has been built in the Central Police Office in honour of the brave sons of the nation. The names of Martyrs and Ghazis are written in golden words on this wall.

He said that gold and silver medals are being given to Ghazis and the process of awarding bravery medals to the brave policemen who suppress dangerous criminals would be started soon. IG further said that all the resources are being utilised for the rehabilitation, treatment and provision of modern equipment to the Ghazis, and for the welfare of the martyrs' children, including the best education and jobs.