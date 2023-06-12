PMLN Kamalia tehsil president joins PPP

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former Kamalia Municipal Committee Chairman and Kamalia Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Tehsil President Malik Amjad Yaqoob announced quitting the party and joining Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Sunday.
A Kamalia PPP presser said he met party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore before making his announcement. Yaqoob told reporters that he would contest the next general election as a PPP candidate from Kamalia NA-113. PTI’s Riaz Fatyana is presently MNA from this constituency.
