PMLN Kamalia tehsil president joins PPP

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former Kamalia Municipal Committee Chairman and Kamalia Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Tehsil President Malik Amjad Yaqoob announced quitting the party and joining Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Sunday.

A Kamalia PPP presser said he met party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore before making his announcement. Yaqoob told reporters that he would contest the next general election as a PPP candidate from Kamalia NA-113. PTI’s Riaz Fatyana is presently MNA from this constituency.