Shehbaz chairs crucial PMLN meeting on polls strategy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the federal cabinet ahead of the federal budget on June 9, 2023. PID

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) is yet to reach a consensus on seat adjustment for the next general election with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties, especially Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), party sources said on Sunday.

A consultative meeting of the party leaders, including PMLN Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and special assistants Atta Tarar and Malik Ahmad Khan was held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence on Sunday.

The meeting was so important that Maryam Nawaz delayed her departure for Shujabad to address a public gathering and attended it in person.

Party sources said Shehbaz Sharif had called the meeting to discuss the future strategy of the party on the next elections. The party leaders discussed in detail election alliances as well as seat adjustments with the allied parties but could not reach a consensus on the issue.

Sources said some PMLN leaders were in favour of making seat adjustments with the newly-established political party of Jehangir Khan Tareen in Punjab on the condition that the Punjab chief minister would be from the PMLN.

Sources said seat adjustment with the PPP and other PDM parties was also discussed in the meeting but nothing was finalised.

The PM and his advisers told the meeting about the relief given to people in the federal budget, the ways to bring down inflation and boost economic activity in the country.

The meeting also decided to get approval for proposals with regard to future election alliances and seat adjustment from the party’s supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Party leader Atta Tarar said after the meeting that it was too early to say anything about seat adjustments with any party. He said he could not comment more on the issue.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited LDA’s Sabzazar Sports Complex and reviewed various facilities being provided there.

The prime minister was briefed by the Lahore commissioner about other ongoing sports projects under the supervision of LDA. He praised the administration for making separate arrangements for sports for women.