Kidnapping of Ahsan Lashari: 20 relatives of suspects, including young girls, detained by Matiari police

KARACHI: Close relatives of suspects in the kidnapping of a young person Ahsan Lashari have been detained by the Matiari Police. These include more than 20 women and young girls who were taken away some five days ago by the police.

As per the content of the FIR lodged at Police Station Hala by Jameel Ahmed Lashari, father of the kidnapped person, his son was kidnapped by some unknown persons on May 25, 2023, near Hala, a town of Matiari district. The incident occurred when both were on their way to their native town Shahdadpur.

Local sources told The News that after the incident of kidnapping and identification of five suspects, some twenty plus women and young girls, students of matric, first-year and intermediate belonging to Jokhio, Dahiry, Birohi, Magsi and Syed families, all said to be close relatives of the suspects, have been detained by the Matiari Police and kept at unknown places for the last five days.

According to the sources in Sindh Police, after the kidnapping of Ahsan Lashari, the relatives of the hostage received a ransom call from an unknown number, which was later identified as that of a hardened criminal, claimed to be the mastermind of kidnapping. The call came from the Pashtun belt of Balochistan province and the location of the caller was found in Qila Abdullah, a town bordering Afghanistan.

Sources added that with the help of this number, the Matiari Police identified the suspects who had kidnapped Ahsan Lashari, including Khan Jokhio, as the main suspect.

When the identification was completed, the Matiari Police raided the houses and other whereabouts of the alleged kidnappers. After failing to nab them, the police detained some twenty-plus women of their families to put pressure upon them to surrender and release hostage Ahsan Lashari.

This reporter approached SSP Matiari Kaleem Malik, DIG Hyderabad, Pir Muhammad Shah, Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, spokesman of Sindh Police Irfan Bahadur but no response was received why the women and young girls had been detained.