7,000 LWMC workers get social security cards

Lahore: Waste Management Company (LWMC) has distributed more than 7,000 social security cards to its workers. In this regard the company, holds a social security card distribution ceremony at LWMC head office. Chief Executive Officer, LWMC, Babar Sahib Din attend the event as chief guest and distributed the cards to the staff, working in different departments at head office.

Deputy CEO LWMC Muhammad Aurangzeb attended the event along with other officials. According to LWMC spokesperson Umar Ch, the health insurance of LWMC workers is being covered through Punjab Employees Social Security Institution. The department has distributed more than 7,000 social security cards to workers as per the directions of CEO LWMC and more than 12,000 social security card shall be distributed in phased manner.

Talking on the occasion, CEO Babar Sahib Din stated that LWMC workers are our real heroes and cleanliness of Lahore is only possible due to their untiring efforts. LWMC is working on the health and welfare of its workers as the health of the workers participating in the cleaning cannot be ignored in any case.

The social security card will provide financial and medical facilities to the workers and their families, free checkup and medicines will be available to social security card holders in case of illness, he said and added that in case of hospitalisation and injury financial assistance will be provided and lifetime medical facilities will be available to disabled workers and their families.