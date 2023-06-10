Iceland to suspend embassy operations in Russia

REYKJAVIK: Iceland said on Friday it would suspend work at its embassy in Russia as of August 1, the first country to do so, and asked Russia to limit its operations in Reykjavik. “The current situation simply does not make it viable for the small foreign service of Iceland to operate an embassy in Russia,” Foreign Minister Thordis Gylfadottir said.
In a symbolic move, staff could be seen taking down the Icelandic flag hanging from the side of the embassy in Moscow on Friday. AFP´s bureau in Moscow said Iceland was the first country to make such a move. The foreign ministry stressed that the decision “does not constitute a severance of diplomatic relations”. But since commercial, cultural and political ties with Russia were “at an all-time low”, maintaining embassy operations in Moscow was “no longer justifiable,” it said. Iceland said it had summoned the Russian ambassador, and “requested that Russia limit the operations of its embassy in ReykjavÃk ... and that the level of diplomatic representation be lowered.” Gylfadottir said she hoped conditions would “someday allow us to have normal and fruitful relations with Russia, but that depends on decisions taken by the Kremlin.”
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: In the walled Old City of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, Nora and Mustafa Sub Laban are counting...
JAKARTA: An Indigenous community in Indonesia has requested an internet blackout in their area to minimise the...
BEIJING: China warned the United States on Friday against “interfering in Cuba´s internal affairs”, in response...
TOKYO: Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite...
KHARTOUM: Sudan´s warring generals have agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire from Saturday, US and Saudi mediators said,...
ROME: Half a million people live on a sprawling volcano in Italy -- and the risk of an eruption has never been...