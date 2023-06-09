Islamabad:Riphah International University (RIU) and National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at here, says a press release.
Parvez Abbasi (PD NIC) and Prof. Dr. Yawar Hayat (DVC RIU) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions. Both institutions agreed to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability among students and aim to enhance industry-academia linkages through mutual cooperation.
Prof. Dr. Yawar Hayat thanked Parvez Abbasi for offering his support to the students of Riphah International University in launching their startups and appreciated the role of NIC in offering free benefits for different startups.
