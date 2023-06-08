Stray dogs bite 10 in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The stray dogs bit more than 10 people, most of them children, in parts of Lower Dir district on Wednesday.The victims were identified as Shahid, Muhammad, Zigrawar from Balambat, Hifzan, Talha, Yaseen and Abdaal from Malakabad and three others from Khazana.All the injured were taken to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Timergara where they received the required treatment.

Ijaz Hussain, an official of the health department, said that Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ hospital Timergara Dr Asghar Ali and Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Dr Tariq Hassan had directed the health professionals at the emergency unit of the hospital to arrange anti-rabies as well as ARVs for all victims.