Imposter arrested with smuggled car

LAHORE:Customs Intelligence, Lahore (I&I) arrested a man impersonating himself as Customs Assistant Director (AD) along with smuggled / tampered car bearing Customs Intelligence Lahore’s secret registration number in an operation. After getting information, anti-smuggling wing of Customs Intelligence conducted a targeted intelligence-based operation and apprehended the vehicle near Ravi Toll Plaza. The car was found to be smuggled / non-duty paid / tampered.

The owner of the vehicle was Ali Ahsan, s/o Muhammad Makki, a resident of Rehmanpura. He had with him fake letter heads of Customs Intelligence. The accused allegedly was impersonating himself as AD Customs to hoodwink different law enforcement agencies by using fake green registration plate on smuggled vehicle. A case was lodged against the accused and physical remand was obtained from Special Customs Court. During investigations, it was unearthed that he had nexus with an organised gang.

11 die in accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,057 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,080 were injured. Out of this, 553 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 527 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.