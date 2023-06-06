Campuses hold seminars to create awareness about environment issues

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Monday organised a seminar on World Environment Day with the objective of creating awareness about environmental issues and their possible solutions.

The seminar organised by LCWU’s Department of Environmental Science was attended by eminent personalities, including the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Head of Department of Environment, Prof Dr Arifa Tahir, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, DG Environment Department Punjab, Dr Zaheer Abbas, GM Tourism Department Punjab Arjamand Wahid Zia, other faculty members and environment experts.

Speaking at the seminar, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza emphasised that how it could help in motivating people to take individual and collective actions to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Dr Arifa Tahir said, ‘Small steps, when taken consistently over time, add up to make a significant difference in helping create a more sustainable environment.’ She urged everyone to join hands and contribute towards creating a cleaner and healthier environment.

The participants of the seminar pledged to play their part in avoiding environmental pollution. Meanwhile, the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed the World Environment Day on the theme ‘Beating Plastic Pollution’ on Monday.

The Department of Environmental Sciences arranged an awareness walk and a seminar. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while experts in the seminar spoke about various aspects of the environment. Students showcased their models for combating plastic pollution.

Separately, the Department of Environmental Sciences at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) marked World Environment Day with an event titled ‘Tackling Plastic Pollution Together: Steps Towards a Circular Economy’.

Representatives from the government sector, businesses, academia, civil societies, and students from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate this meaningful occasion. Distinguished experts from FCCU, the World Bank, LWMC, WWF-Pakistan, and the Punjab Environmental Protection Department delivered talks during the event’s first half. Their expertise and experiences shed light on the multifaceted dimensions of plastic pollution while offering potential solutions.

The latter half of the day witnessed a captivating exhibition of physical prototypes, showcasing innovative plastic reuse and recycling solutions as part of a competition.

Fueled by their creativity and innovation, participants presented sustainable alternatives to address plastic pollution. The winning prototypes were awarded cash prizes and certificates. Dr Jonathan Addleton, Rector FCCU, delivered the concluding remarks, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the collective efforts put forth by the organising team to commemorate World Environment Day in such a creative and impactful manner.