CITY PULSE

Revisit

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’, the show will run at the gallery until June 8. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Indus Valley Through Lens

The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a photography exhibition on the Indus Valley Civilisation. Titled ‘Indus Valley Through Lens’, the show will run at the Sambara Art Gallery from June 8 to June 11. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.

Jharokey

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khusro

Subzwari, Ghulam Mustafa, Ajab Khan, Sadaf Farasat, Aftab Ahmed and Rustam Khan. Titled ‘Jharokey’, the show will run at the gallery until June 12. Contact 0302-8293492 for more

information.

Corporeal to Ethereal

The Koel Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring the three-decade journey of Abdul Jabbar Gull in paintings and drawings. Titled ‘Corporeal to Ethereal’, the show will run at the gallery until June 14. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery from June 10 to July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Patterns of Life

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farrukh Addnan, Hira Mansur, Shaukat Ali Khokhar, Shazia Jaffery and Yasmeen Zahra Salman. Titled ‘Patterns of Life’, the show will run at the gallery until June 15. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Anticolonial

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Vazira Fazila-Yacoobali Zamindar. Titled ‘Anticolonial’, the show will run at the gallery from June 6 to June 15. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.