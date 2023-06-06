PM orders strategy to phase out plastic use

LAHORE: Premier Shehbaz Sharif has ordered for stopping the practice of single-use plastic in the Prime Minister’s House and developing a comprehensive framework to phase out the plastic use.

In his special message on World Environment Day, he said like the Ministry of Climate Change, all ministries should end the plastic use, or at least minimise its use. He said that the use of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles should be restricted in the federal ministries and all divisions.

The World Environment Day was marked across the country under the theme of ‘Solutions to plastic pollution and #BeatPlasticPollution’. The PM, in his message, emphasised the need for urgent measures under the global theme to control plastic pollution. He said the government was determined to reduce plastic waste in Pakistan, regretting that 70 per cent of plastic waste was disposed of improperly in the country, and added that the government would dispose of used waste in scientific manner.

The PM also stressed the importance of promoting plastic recycling and circular economy and appealed to all stakeholders, citizens, civil society to highlight the importance of environment protection for the future generations.Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced a ban on the use of plastic items in the Chief Minister’s office. He also appealed to the public to stop using plastic items.

Continuous increase in environmental pollution was alarming, Naqvi said in a statement, adding that plastic bags had become a threat not only to humans but also to wildlife and forests. He said the existence and survival of human life depended on a favourable environment.Separately, a ceremony was held at Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) offices to commemorate the World Environment Day. RUDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin reiterated that the main primordial principle of the authority was to work for betterment of environment and fight pollution in its all forms.

Meanwhile, under the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, an awareness walk was organised at the LDA under the leadership of Additional DG Syed Manwar Bukhari. Chief Metropolitan Planner Nadeem Zaidi and other officers and officials also took part in the awareness walk. The Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) also joined the global community to celebrate the World Environment Day with great enthusiasm.Other departments including Environmental Protection Department (EPD), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), MCL, Traffic Police, several public and private schools, colleges and universities also celebrated the World Environment Day.