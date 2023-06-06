LHC seeks govt, police replies in cases against Qureshi

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaving Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office after the decision of former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on October 21, 2022 in Islamabad. — Online

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court has sought replies from the caretaker Punjab government and the police by June 6 in response to a petition filed by Meher Bano Qureshi, daughter of PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The petition seeks information regarding the cases against her father and requests the court to prevent the police from arresting him in any future cases. The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that the police have arrested several PTI leaders, including Meher Bano Qureshi’s father, on various charges following the May 9 rioting incident.

The counsel urged the court to restrain the police from arresting Shah Mehmood Qureshi in any known or undisclosed case registered after May 9. In another matter, Justice Farooq Haider adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan seeking details of the cases registered against him. The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the police have been harassing him and his family members under the government’s influence, implicating him in politically motivated cases. As neither the petitioner nor his counsel appeared before the court on Monday, the judge adjourned the hearing until June 6.