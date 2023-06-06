Envoy urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan.— Embassy

WASHINGTON: “The unity among the diaspora was critical for the interests of the country and better Pak-US relations. It would also create new opportunities for our future generations,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan.

The ambassador made these remarks while addressing a gathering of the Pakistani-American community at Pakistan Farm House in Maryland. The gathering organised by the Sahi and Gondal brothers comprised community leaders from all shades and walks of life. The ambassador while highlighting the achievements of the Pakistani diaspora in their professional as well as political lives, said that the successes of the Pakistani community make the people of Pakistan proud.

Noting the strong linkages of the diaspora with their motherland and the projection of Pakistani culture by the community in the United States, the ambassador said that the community could serve as a bridge between Pakistan and the United States. The Ambassador also highlighted the valuable contributions being made by the diaspora in Pakistan in a range of business and economic activities. On Pak-US relations, Masood Khan said that efforts were afoot to further strengthen Pak-US relations and to promote cooperation in all possible areas of mutual interest. In this context, the ambassador referred to high-level dialogue between the two countries in a host of areas, including climate change, health, security, and energy. He expressed the hope that these efforts would yield positive results.

“We have been partners in war and peace. But the present era is one of cooperation in trade, investment, education, health, and technology. We have made significant progress during the past few months, and we expect positive results from these efforts,” he said.On a question about Jammu and Kashmir, the ambassador said that Pakistan continues to work at all platforms, including the United Nations, for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The ambassador thanked Mr. Moazzam Sahi and his brothers for uniting all the community leaders under one roof and displaying unity among the diaspora.