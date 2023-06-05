Alarming trend

Nowadays, health problems that only impacted adults in the past, such as kidney failure, are now seen among very young children due to the excessive consumption of unhealthy foods. The cause of this problem is the widespread availability of cheap junk, fast and street food, which have become a staple part of many of our diets in recent years. Furthermore, the increasing use of plastic containers and packaging is leading to a rise in blood cancer, including among children. We need to move towards a healthier diet, particularly when it comes to young children and should try and limit the use of plastics to pack and store food.
Madiha Zahid
Islamabad
