PSH organises blood donation camp

Islamabad : The tow-day Blood Donation Camp was organised by Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) Blood Bank and Zamurrad Khan (Hilal-e-Imtiaz) at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Islamabad in a mission to save innocent lives. In which hundreds of young students donated blood in large numbers for the children affected by thalassemia, says a press release.

On this occasion, the head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurrad Khan said that today I am very happy to see that the students of SZABIST have donated blood in large numbers. Participated in the great mission of saving innocent lives.

Our youth is second to none in selfless service to humanity. The youth are valuable assets of the country and the nation who can change the destiny of the country and the nation. The selfless spirit of serving humanity won the hearts of the young students. I am extremely grateful to the students and girls of SZABIST University, especially the administration, who responded to my voice today and supported us in this great mission of saving innocent lives. Undoubtedly, the young students always donated blood in large numbers for thalassemia affected children in every difficult situation.

On this occasion, while giving a briefing, Director Project Asad Bin Azam said that the PSH Blood Bank and Zamrad Khan on a daily basis donate to different places of the city, squares, roads, They are organising blood donation camps in streets, neighborhoods, public parks, universities and colleges from which more than 13 thousand blood donations have been collected so far and thousands of innocent lives have been saved so far.

The team of PSH Blood Bank is regularly delivering blood donations to various thalassemia centers and hospitals in the city, benefiting hundreds of patients daily. Pakistan Sweet Home is organizing blood donations for deserving patients fighting dengue and corona virus including thalassemia, hemo­philia, blood cancer and emergency cases.