8 pedestrian bridges to be installed on IJP Road

Islamabad : The civic agency has decided to construct eight pedestrian bridges on under construction IJP Road to facilitate the pedestrians on this highly busy road that connects two provinces of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab.

According to the details, the engineering wing of the civic agency has conducted a survey and identified eight locations where pedestrian bridges would be constructed keeping in view the requirements of the local people. It is pertinent to mention here that IJP Road is also considered a 'killer' road for pedestrians as many of them every year lose their lives while crossing this road at different points.

The work on the IJP Road project is nearing completion as the installation of street lights and plantation on green belts is underway after the construction of road and flyovers. The date for the inauguration of IJP Road was given time and again but every time the civic agency was forced to take back its announcement due to certain reasons. It is currently carrying out massive development work on mega projects including 9th Avenue, Bhara Kahu flyover, and IJP Road.

Various factors like rains, technical loopholes, legal complications, and the role of contractors caused delays in the completion of these projects within the stipulated timeframe. An official has said "We have already sorted out modalities to install pedestrian bridges on IJP Road. Our engineering wing has placed an order with a renowned institution for the construction of these bridges.