Water mafia

The problem of insufficient water supply in Karachi is alarming. This issue is made worse by the illegal alliance between the tanker mafia and the water board, which has turned getting a basic necessity like water into a privilege. This issue should be highlighted at the highest forums of the country and the law-enforcement authorities need to crack down on the tanker mafia.
Laiba Naeem
Karachi
The recent screening test conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission for various municipal and district...
There is no denying the fact that animals are an important part of our world and deserve to be treated in a humane...
I write to draw attention to the vital importance of preserving Pakistan’s rich history. Our country is blessed with...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Supreme Court takes up next week JI’s 2016 petition on Panama Papers’ . Is...
It is disheartening to observe that individuals and communities in this nation experience discrimination and...
The current education system heavily relies on memorization rather than focusing on content comprehension as it was...