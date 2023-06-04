 
Water mafia

June 04, 2023

The problem of insufficient water supply in Karachi is alarming. This issue is made worse by the illegal alliance between the tanker mafia and the water board, which has turned getting a basic necessity like water into a privilege. This issue should be highlighted at the highest forums of the country and the law-enforcement authorities need to crack down on the tanker mafia.

Laiba Naeem

Karachi