Auguste Rodin triumphs as O´Brien wins the Derby again

EPSOM: Auguste Rodin gave trainer Aidan O´Brien a record-extending ninth English Derby win by swooping for victory inside the final furlong at Epsom on Saturday.
Success came after the horse´s hugely disappointing display when sent off favourite last month in another English Classics race, the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
But 9-2 chance Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, returned to his best form at Epsom, overhauling 66-1 outsider King of Steel in the closing strides.
White Birch ran on for third with Artistic Star taking fourth.
“He (Auguste Rodin) came with a massive reputation but he´s been stepping up all the time,” O´Brien told ITV Sport. He´s totally unique. “He´s so exciting for us and I´m grateful for all the team.
“Newmarket was one of those days when it all went wrong.
“As we all know, it´s a funny game, it has to go round and everyone has to get their day. Sometimes you control the things you can control, but the variables that you can´t control all start falling against you and you can´t stop that.
Moore added: “We didn´t go that quick, it turned in to a bit of a dash, but I was getting a nice smooth run...I always thought I had the race won, but I just had to get into him in the last furlong there and he responded very gamely.”
Moore also hailed Irish trainer O´Brien´s work in reviving Auguste Rodin´s fortunes by saying of the trainer: “He´s the only man that could do it.
ISLAMABAD: Maryam Malik and Amna Fayyaz made it to the final of women’s category in the Quaid-e-Azam National...
LONDON: Manchester City are one game away from a historic treble after Ilkay Gundogan scored twice to beat Manchester...
MADRID: Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio confirmed Saturday he is leaving the Spanish giants at the end of his...
LAHORE: Haider Hussain, the Secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation , Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz...
PARIS: Lionel Messi arrived in France to a hero´s welcome, seen as the man who would deliver the Champions League for...
LAHORE: Challengers and Dynamites are all set for an exciting finale in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament...