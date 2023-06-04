Auguste Rodin triumphs as O´Brien wins the Derby again

EPSOM: Auguste Rodin gave trainer Aidan O´Brien a record-extending ninth English Derby win by swooping for victory inside the final furlong at Epsom on Saturday.

Success came after the horse´s hugely disappointing display when sent off favourite last month in another English Classics race, the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

But 9-2 chance Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, returned to his best form at Epsom, overhauling 66-1 outsider King of Steel in the closing strides.

White Birch ran on for third with Artistic Star taking fourth.

“He (Auguste Rodin) came with a massive reputation but he´s been stepping up all the time,” O´Brien told ITV Sport. He´s totally unique. “He´s so exciting for us and I´m grateful for all the team.

“Newmarket was one of those days when it all went wrong.

“As we all know, it´s a funny game, it has to go round and everyone has to get their day. Sometimes you control the things you can control, but the variables that you can´t control all start falling against you and you can´t stop that.

Moore added: “We didn´t go that quick, it turned in to a bit of a dash, but I was getting a nice smooth run...I always thought I had the race won, but I just had to get into him in the last furlong there and he responded very gamely.”

Moore also hailed Irish trainer O´Brien´s work in reviving Auguste Rodin´s fortunes by saying of the trainer: “He´s the only man that could do it.