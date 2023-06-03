Climate action

As a developing country with a large and growing population, Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The country is already experiencing rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. The country has developed a National Climate Change Policy and established a Climate Change Council to coordinate policy and actions. The government has also implemented initiatives like the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, which aims to plant 10 billion trees over the next decade to combat deforestation and mitigate the impacts of climate change.
However, much more needs to be done to address the risks posed by climate change in Pakistan. This includes investing in infrastructure to increase resilience to extreme weather events, improving water management practices and promoting renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires addressing social inequalities and promoting gender equality to ensure that vulnerable populations are not disproportionately impacted by climate change.
Shayan Ahmed
Karachi
